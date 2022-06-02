Eugene Ruzanov | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) , a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, promoted Eugene Ruzanov to community manager at St. Mary’s Square Apartments in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ruzanov was formerly assistant community manager at The Village Apartments, also in Raleigh.

In his new role Ruzanov will manage all leasing and property management functions associated with the Romanova’s community, which consist of 134 multifamily apartment homes and is located at 600 St. Mary’s St. in Raleigh.

His duties will include overseeing the resident leasing and renewal processes, planning and executing resident events, tracking delinquencies and performing customer service functions. His responsibilities will also include establishing relationships with residents, local community members and third-party vendors, with a focus on building value for the community.