Mayra Diaz | Tuerk House

Tuerk House, a health care delivery system serving the most disadvantaged members of the Greater Baltimore community, promoted Mayra Diaz, CAC-AD, to chief operating officer.

As COO, Diaz will be responsible for the overall strategic direction and management of Tuerk House’s operations and ensuring goals for Tuerk House are aligned with the mission and vision of the nonprofit organization.

Diaz has been with Tuerk House since 2013, starting as a substance abuse counselor before becoming lead counselor. In 2016, she became the clinical supervisor and until now has served as the director of clinical programs and operations. She has more than 15 years of experience treating substance use disorder and working with diverse populations including chemical-dependent, homeless, community corrections and prison populations.