Introducing The Daily Record’s 2022 Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Law Power List

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2022

For many Marylanders, their most serious exposure to the legal system comes after they suffer an accident or injury. In the course of trying to recover – physically, emotionally and financially – they often seek legal counsel.

Thomas Baden Jr.

At the same time, businesses and health care institutions also are in need of sound legal advice to ensure their interests are fully represented in court.

The 25 men and women you’ll meet on this list are among the finest practitioners in this complex legal field in Maryland.

This list was chosen by our editorial leadership team. We reached out to readers and others in the legal community for input and perspective.

In this list we explore how these attorneys view their profession, what they would change if they could and what they might be doing if they hadn’t chosen this career. We’re hoping to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are and how they see their accomplishments.

This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2022 that will showcase the most influential figures in law, higher education, health care, business, financial services and other fields. At the end of the year, we’ll offer a special Power Book that pulls these lists together and provides other information about critical sectors of Maryland’s economy.

You can find this and all our Power Lists on our website, TheDailyRecord.com.

We hope you enjoy this publication, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.

Thomas Baden Jr.
Editor

See the Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Law Power List digital edition here.

Julia Arfaa
Arfaa Law Group

Catherine D. Bertram
The Bertram Law Group

James Cardea
Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea

Paul D’Amore
D’Amore Personal Injury Law

Gwen-Marie Davis Hicks
GDH Law

Jolie S. Deutschman
Stein Sperling

Sheila F. Fleshman
Sasscer, Clagett & Bucher

Lawrence S. Greenberg
Greenberg Law Offices

Andrew E. Greenwald
Joseph, Greenwald & Laake

Kathleen Howard Meredith
Iliff, Meredith, Wildberger and Brennan

Rick Jaklitsch
The Jaklitsch Law Group

Mary M. Koch
Wais Vogelstein Forman & Offutt

Emily C. Malarkey
Bekman, Marder, Hopper, Malarkey & Perlin

Alexandra P. Moylan
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

David A. Muncy
Plaxen Adler Muncy

Michael V. Nakamura
Shulman Rogers

Cara L. O’Brien
The Law Office of Evan K. Thalenberg

Amy M. Orsi
Markey & Orsi

Deborah Potter
Potter Burnett

Eric N. Schloss
Saltzberg & Schloss

Michael J. Schreyer
Alpert Schreyer

Andrew Slutkin
Silverman Thompson Slutkin White

Mark A. Snyder
Cohen, Snyder, Eisenberg & Katzenberg

Kerry Staton
Schochor & Staton

Laura Zois
Miller & Zois

