Introducing The Daily Record’s 2022 Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Law Power List

For many Marylanders, their most serious exposure to the legal system comes after they suffer an accident or injury. In the course of trying to recover – physically, emotionally and financially – they often seek legal counsel.
At the same time, businesses and health care institutions also are in need of sound legal advice to ensure their interests are fully represented in court.
The 25 men and women you’ll meet on this list are among the finest practitioners in this complex legal field in Maryland.
This list was chosen by our editorial leadership team. We reached out to readers and others in the legal community for input and perspective.
In this list we explore how these attorneys view their profession, what they would change if they could and what they might be doing if they hadn’t chosen this career. We’re hoping to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are and how they see their accomplishments.
This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2022 that will showcase the most influential figures in law, higher education, health care, business, financial services and other fields. At the end of the year, we’ll offer a special Power Book that pulls these lists together and provides other information about critical sectors of Maryland’s economy.
You can find this and all our Power Lists on our website, TheDailyRecord.com.
We hope you enjoy this publication, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.
Thomas Baden Jr.
Editor
See the Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Law Power List digital edition here.
Julia Arfaa
Arfaa Law Group
Catherine D. Bertram
The Bertram Law Group
James Cardea
Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea
Paul D’Amore
D’Amore Personal Injury Law
Gwen-Marie Davis Hicks
GDH Law
Jolie S. Deutschman
Stein Sperling
Sheila F. Fleshman
Sasscer, Clagett & Bucher
Lawrence S. Greenberg
Greenberg Law Offices
Andrew E. Greenwald
Joseph, Greenwald & Laake
Kathleen Howard Meredith
Iliff, Meredith, Wildberger and Brennan
Rick Jaklitsch
The Jaklitsch Law Group
Mary M. Koch
Wais Vogelstein Forman & Offutt
Emily C. Malarkey
Bekman, Marder, Hopper, Malarkey & Perlin
Alexandra P. Moylan
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough
David A. Muncy
Plaxen Adler Muncy
Michael V. Nakamura
Shulman Rogers
Cara L. O’Brien
The Law Office of Evan K. Thalenberg
Amy M. Orsi
Markey & Orsi
Deborah Potter
Potter Burnett
Eric N. Schloss
Saltzberg & Schloss
Michael J. Schreyer
Alpert Schreyer
Andrew Slutkin
Silverman Thompson Slutkin White
Mark A. Snyder
Cohen, Snyder, Eisenberg & Katzenberg
Kerry Staton
Schochor & Staton
Laura Zois
Miller & Zois